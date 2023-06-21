Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 245,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CONN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 312.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 271,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 250,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 224,376 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 146,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Conn’s has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.54.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.77 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conn’s will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

