OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of OCFC opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average of $19.49. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $24.93. The company has a market cap of $964.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $100.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy acquired 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,007.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,448.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,573 shares of company stock worth $165,054. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,965 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,416,000. Addison Capital Co increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 139,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

