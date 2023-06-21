Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Koss has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.55.

Get Koss alerts:

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Koss Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koss by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Koss by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.