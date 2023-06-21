Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $3.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. Koss has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -0.55.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 63.09% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter.
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
