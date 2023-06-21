Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for High Tide Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for High Tide in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

High Tide Stock Up 1,900.0 %

HIT opened at C$0.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.09. High Tide has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.10.

High Tide ( CVE:HIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$118.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.43 million.

