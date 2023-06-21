ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. The firm has a market cap of $946.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.02. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a positive return on equity of 10.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

