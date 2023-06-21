Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. Manitex International has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.63.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International during the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

