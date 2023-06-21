QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QNST. Craig Hallum lowered QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barrington Research lowered QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

QuinStreet Trading Up 2.0 %

QNST stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $464.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.66 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David J. Pauldine acquired 15,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 118,806 shares in the company, valued at $896,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hillary B. Smith acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

