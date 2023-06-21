Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Compass Point cut shares of Argo Group International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Argo Group International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Shares of ARGO opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGO. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $80,747,000. Corbin Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,957,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $34,137,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth about $30,840,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth about $23,090,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

