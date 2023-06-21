Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHC. TD Cowen cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

BHC opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.61. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,148,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

