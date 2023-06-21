Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE AX opened at $39.46 on Monday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,797,318.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,178,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 362.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

