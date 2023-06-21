Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARGO. Compass Point cut Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Argo Group International Stock Performance

NYSE:ARGO opened at $29.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.36. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $419.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Research analysts predict that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Argo Group International by 1,128.4% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 185,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Argo Group International by 385.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 332,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 264,412 shares during the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $80,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

