StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

CIO stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $217.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 736.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2,533.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

