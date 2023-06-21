StockNews.com Upgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on City Office REIT from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
City Office REIT Trading Down 1.4 %
CIO stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $217.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
