StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 4.1 %
Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.
Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
