StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 4.1 %

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLNG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

