Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

DY has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $105.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.38. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

