Short Interest in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Drops By 6.3%

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DOX stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.53. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Amdocs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Amdocs

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.