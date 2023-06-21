Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $258.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.24. Hershey has a 1-year low of $208.03 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Activity

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total transaction of $26,512.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,765,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at $595,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,923 shares of company stock valued at $30,249,595. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hershey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.