StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.6 %

MMP opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.58. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.