Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 438,500 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 467,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS CBGPF opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.