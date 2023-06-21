The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 10,660,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 842,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LEV opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $416.53 million, a PE ratio of 191.19 and a beta of 2.12. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $54.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.96 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 0.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEV shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lion Electric from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $32,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 15,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

