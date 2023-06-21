StockNews.com Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of PDM opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $859.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $142.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
- Innovative Eyewear Stock Surges on Reebok Smart Eyewear Deal
- Is ESG Investing Dead? Fund Outflows Signal Tough Times
- e.l.f. Beauty on a Shelf: Consolidating for the Next Leg Up?
- The Most Upgraded Stocks In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.