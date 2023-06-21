StockNews.com Downgrades Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PDM opened at $6.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $859.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.47). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $142.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,932,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,011,000 after buying an additional 2,020,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,757 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,329,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,344,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,776 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.