Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Down 6.3% in May

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,810,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the May 15th total of 128,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $3,052,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 3.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

