StockNews.com Upgrades Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to “Hold”

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Compass Point lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

SHO opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $12.33.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $243.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.93 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 589,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,686,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 104,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,191,000 after buying an additional 1,012,987 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

