International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,330,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 25,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $135.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.36. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

