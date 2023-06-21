Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Short Interest Update

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 8,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 748,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $127,754.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,302 shares of company stock valued at $418,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $39.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

