StockNews.com Upgrades SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Hold

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SITE. Barclays lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.30.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $161.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.44. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $837.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 39,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

