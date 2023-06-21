Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Update

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul M. Aguggia purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $42,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $53,660. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 66,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCOM opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $94.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.