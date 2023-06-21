Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EVT opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 71,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $209,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

