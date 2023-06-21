Short Interest in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Drops By 6.4%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 762,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,060,000 after buying an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after buying an additional 111,745 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 20.0% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after buying an additional 883,930 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EHC. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a 200 day moving average of $59.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

