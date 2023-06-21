StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

UBA opened at $20.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $820.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties ( NYSE:UBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.14 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

