Brokers Set Expectations for Eaton Co. plc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Mizuho upped their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.86.

ETN stock opened at $194.23 on Monday. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $197.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,354,000 after buying an additional 6,812,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $798,119,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 17,194.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,014,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985,386 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 122,471.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

