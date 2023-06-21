Analysts Set Expectations for Puma Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Puma Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 million, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.71 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,733,000 after acquiring an additional 175,447 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 304,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,819 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Puma Biotechnology

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $1,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

