Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Kimball Electronics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KE)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Kimball Electronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $2.14 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kimball Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Kimball Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of KE opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $668.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.79. Kimball Electronics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $28.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $484.70 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Kimball Electronics by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 50,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 43,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

(Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

