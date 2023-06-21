Stifel Firstegy Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:CNQ opened at $53.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $62.57. The company has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,427,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 901,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,343,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $240,400,000 after acquiring an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $3,761,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

