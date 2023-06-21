Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Exchange Income Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.56.

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at C$52.55 on Monday. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$41.00 and a twelve month high of C$55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$52.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$492.23 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

