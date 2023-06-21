Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Blackline Safety Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Blackline Safety’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.85 million.

BLN has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

