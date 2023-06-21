Telsey Advisory Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kroger in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kroger Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens cut their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $45.83 on Monday. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after buying an additional 322,040 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,480,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,248,000 after buying an additional 159,952 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

