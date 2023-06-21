Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.
Several research firms have commented on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
