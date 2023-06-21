Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the May 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 155.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2,747.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KRC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.