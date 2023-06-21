Zoran Bogdanovic Acquires 190 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,328 ($29.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,423.20 ($5,659.88).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 167 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,572 ($32.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,295.24 ($5,496.15).

On Monday, April 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 183 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,345 ($30.01) per share, with a total value of £4,291.35 ($5,491.17).

On Thursday, March 30th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 35,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($28.53), for a total transaction of £780,500 ($998,720.41).

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($28.05), for a total transaction of £622,703.36 ($796,805.32).

CCH opened at GBX 2,337 ($29.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 2,409.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,423.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,180.68. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,757 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,582 ($33.04).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of €0.78 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.71. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,010.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($33.01) to GBX 2,545 ($32.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,270 ($29.05) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.83) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($34.55) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.83) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,552.50 ($32.66).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

