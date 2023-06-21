StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CTIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on CTI BioPharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities cut CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.83.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTICGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CTI BioPharma by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

