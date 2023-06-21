StockNews.com Upgrades CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Buy

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $101.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. CRA International has a 12-month low of $81.69 and a 12-month high of $128.10.

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.59 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,959,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in CRA International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRA International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

