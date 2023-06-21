Martin Brand Sells 9,178 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($112.17), for a total value of £804,543.48 ($1,029,486.22).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand bought 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,686 ($111.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,224,986.58 ($1,567,481.23).

On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($110.74) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,325,728.57).

On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($111.36), for a total value of £713,646 ($913,174.66).

On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand bought 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($110.94) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,370,115.16).

On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($112.03), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($276,709.53).

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand bought 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,554 ($109.46) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($540,713.50).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($108.74), for a total transaction of £844,616.22 ($1,080,762.92).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($108.57), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($972,164.94).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($107.68), for a total transaction of £730,169.55 ($934,318.04).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand acquired 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($106.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,617,366.84 ($2,069,567.29).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,636 ($110.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,361.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,809.28. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a one year low of GBX 7,000 ($89.57) and a one year high of GBX 8,818 ($112.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6,124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

LSEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($127.96) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($131.80) to GBX 9,900 ($126.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.20) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($122.31).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

