Martin Brand Sells 9,178 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2023

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,766 ($112.17), for a total value of £804,543.48 ($1,029,486.22).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 19th, Martin Brand bought 14,103 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,686 ($111.15) per share, for a total transaction of £1,224,986.58 ($1,567,481.23).
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Martin Brand purchased 11,972 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,654 ($110.74) per share, with a total value of £1,036,056.88 ($1,325,728.57).
  • On Monday, June 12th, Martin Brand sold 8,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,703 ($111.36), for a total value of £713,646 ($913,174.66).
  • On Friday, June 9th, Martin Brand bought 12,350 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,670 ($110.94) per share, with a total value of £1,070,745 ($1,370,115.16).
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($112.03), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($276,709.53).
  • On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand bought 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,554 ($109.46) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($540,713.50).
  • On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($108.74), for a total transaction of £844,616.22 ($1,080,762.92).
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($108.57), for a total transaction of £759,746.90 ($972,164.94).
  • On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($107.68), for a total transaction of £730,169.55 ($934,318.04).
  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand acquired 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($106.22) per share, for a total transaction of £1,617,366.84 ($2,069,567.29).

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,636 ($110.51) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,361.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,809.28. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a one year low of GBX 7,000 ($89.57) and a one year high of GBX 8,818 ($112.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6,124.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($127.96) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($131.80) to GBX 9,900 ($126.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.20) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($122.31).

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.