Alistair Elliott Acquires 10,000 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) insider Alistair Elliott acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £17,600 ($22,520.79).

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 173.40 ($2.22) on Wednesday. LondonMetric Property Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 157.76 ($2.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 252.60 ($3.23). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.30. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,886.79%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 214 ($2.74).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

