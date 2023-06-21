Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Aspira Women’s Health stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28.
Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Aspira Women's Health Company Profile
Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.
