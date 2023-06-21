HC Wainwright Weighs in on Inventiva S.A.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings estimates for Inventiva in a report released on Friday, June 16th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inventiva’s current full-year earnings is ($1.88) per share.

Get Inventiva alerts:

IVA has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Inventiva from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Inventiva Stock Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inventiva

IVA opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Inventiva has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Inventiva by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.