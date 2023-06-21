Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novavax in a research report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is ($2.76) per share.

Get Novavax alerts:

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was down 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Novavax Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen cut Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $110.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Novavax stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. Novavax has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $76.77. The stock has a market cap of $644.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Trading of Novavax

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 82.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,102,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026,107 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 494.6% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,251,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 220.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,821,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,100 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,325,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,328 shares during the last quarter. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.