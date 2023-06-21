Zacks Research Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:BAYRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $15.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 18.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4302 per share. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

