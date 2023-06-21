FY2025 EPS Estimates for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Boosted by Analyst

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $7.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.43. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $5.45 per share.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $48.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

