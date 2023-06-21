Zacks Research Weighs in on Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $18.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 172.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nordstrom has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $27.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 690.91%.

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

