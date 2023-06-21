Raymond James Weighs in on Profound Medical Corp.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$17.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$363.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.29. Profound Medical has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$20.44.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical ( TSE:PRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 million.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

