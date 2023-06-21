High Tide Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.
High Tide Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.25 on Monday. High Tide has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
