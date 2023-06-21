High Tide Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Echelon Wealth Partners Forecasts (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.25 on Monday. High Tide has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HITI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

